

News at a Glance



APC Crisis: Gov. Obaseki reveals real cause of crisis with Oshiomhole See Naija - The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has revealed the cause of the crisis between him and Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC. Obaseki disclosed that the crisis was due to his refusal to hand over the “key to the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



