APC Crisis: Tinubu Facing Judgment From God – Bode George
News Break  - Olabode George, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is facing judgment from God, with the current crisis in the ruling party.

4 hours ago
Bode George slams Tinubu, accuses him of being the cause of APC crisis
Leaders NG:
