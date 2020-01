News at a Glance



APC Govs: PDP’s Allegation that Supreme Court Verdict on Imo was ‘Procured’ Contemptuous, Disrespectful This Day - Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja The Progressive Governors Forum has described the statement credited to the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the Supreme Court judgement on Imo governoship election was ‘procured’ as contemptuous and ...



News Credibility Score: 95%