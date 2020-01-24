

APC Govs Prepare Framework to Tackle Insecurity, Agree on Community Policing This Day - By Adedayo Akinwale The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) has said that it would prepare a framework as part of its plans to tackle insecurity in all the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled States after agreeing on community policing.



