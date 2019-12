APC Govs hail Ganduje at 70 says, ‘he is our political pride’ Vanguard News - By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have hailed their counterpart in Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on the occasion of his 70th birthday, describing him as their political pride.



News Credibility Score: 99%