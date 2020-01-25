

News at a Glance



APC National Chairman, Oshiomhole Loses To Governor Ortom In court In N10bn Libel Case The Breaking Times - A High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State on Friday dismissed the preliminary objection filed by Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and his party in the N10 billion defamation suit filed against them by the ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



