News at a Glance



APC Primaries: Oshiomhole Defends Obaseki’s Disqualification The Trent - Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Friday, June 12, 2020, said the disqualification of current Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, from party primaries is justified by the APC constitution.



News Credibility Score: 61%