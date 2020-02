News at a Glance



APC Vs PDP: Barrister Bamgbose Predicts Outcome Of Cases Before Supreme Court Naija News - The National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, Olusegun Bamgbose, has predicted the case of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress filed before the Supreme Court. While the APC is seeking for reversal of the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%