News at a Glance



APC announces death of its chairman in Benue The Breaking Times - The chairman, All Progressives Congress, Mr Inalegwu Ichapi, In Apa Local Government Area of Benue, has died. The Acting Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr James Ornguga, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi.



News Credibility Score: 41%