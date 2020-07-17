Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

APC avoiding fresh national crisis – Buni says as Ondo battle begins
News photo Newzandar News  - Chairman of the All Progressive Congress Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, says the party is trying to avoid a fresh crisis. He spoke on Friday [...]

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, said it is avoiding some contentious issues in the party in order not to throw itself into another round of crisis having just survived one in June this year.


