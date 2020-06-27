

News at a Glance



APC cannot exist without Buhari – Tinubu Ogene African - LAGOS, Nigeria – Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said the party can’t exist without President Muhammadu Buhari’s contributions. Tinubu stressed that Buhari was more than a beneficiary of APC. He made the remark ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



