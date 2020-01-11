

News at a Glance



APC chieftain lauds Appeal Court’s ruling on Bayelsa governorship poll NNN - 19 Mr Yekini Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended the Court of Appeal for its ruling, affirming the candidacy of Bayelsa Governor-elect, Mr David Lyon. Nabena, who spoke with newsmen in ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



