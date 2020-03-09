

News at a Glance



APC crisis festers as Ag. Secretary fights back, says Oshiomhole remained suspended Champion Newspapers - ...Oshiomhole’s adversaries plotting to weaken APC ahead 2023 — Vice Chairman OBIORA IFOH, Abuja Deputy National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Chief Victor Giadom, has defended the notice he sent out on Friday night, convening ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



