APC demands probe of Atiku, Saraki, Dino and Dogara over alleged links with Hushpuppi
News photo Black Berry Babes  - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded that top-ranking members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) be probed over reports linking them to suspected fraudster, Hushpuppi.The PDP members who APC demanded to be probed by the EFCC and other ...

5 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Hushpuppi already confessing to FBI as APC calls for probe of Atiku, Saraki, Dogara, others who allegedly met the criminal before 2019 election Online Nigeria:
The PDP presidential candidate in the lats election and his party stalwarts made Dubai their VIP bolt-hole in run-up to the 2019 presidential election the APC won. Now the ruling party wants to turn the UAE-experience to a nightmare for ex-Sen.
Bukola Saraki denies Hushpuppi after APC asked EFCC to probe their relationship FL Vibe:
Bukola Saraki denies Hushpuppi after APC asked EFCC to probe their relationship Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has denied Hushpuppi after the APC called on EFCC to probe him over alleged links with the suspected cyber criminal.
Probe Atiku, Saraki, Dino Melaye Over Links With Hushpuppi – APC Tells EFCC Edujandon:
The All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday called for the probe of some Peoples Democratic Party leaders over their links to arrested fraudster Ramon Abbas popularly known as Hushpuppi. APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said ...


