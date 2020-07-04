APC demands probe of Atiku, Saraki, Dino and Dogara over alleged links with Hushpuppi Black Berry Babes - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded that top-ranking members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) be probed over reports linking them to suspected fraudster, Hushpuppi.The PDP members who APC demanded to be probed by the EFCC and other ...



News Credibility Score: 30%