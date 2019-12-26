Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


APC has reached end of its journey – PDP
The Nigerian  - TheNigerian News APC has reached end of its journey – PDP By Toby Prince The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed that the All Progressive Congress (APC) has reached the “end of its journey” under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 92%


   More Picks
1 What Buhari Critic, Former Minister Said After Visiting Dasuki - Concise News, 1 hour ago
2 FG gets $13m JICA grant to fix power supply in Nasarawa - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
3 Lagos State Government Present N250m Seed Capital to Boost Tech Innovation - The Herald, 2 hours ago
4 Scavenger arraigned for allegedly stealing Christmas decorations in Ibadan - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
5 Two dies, nine injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 How Past Nigerian Military Administrations Made Mistake – Duke - Concise News, 2 hours ago
7 APC has reached end of its journey – PDP - The Nigerian, 2 hours ago
8 U.S. Coast Guards intensify search for missing helicopter in Hawaii - NAN, 3 hours ago
9 Ogunsanya-Nigerian Entertainment Industry is the Push of Afrobeats to the World - This Day, 3 hours ago
10 How I Escaped Oshiomhole’s ‘Traps’, By Obaseki - The Capital, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info