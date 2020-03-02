

News at a Glance



APC lashes out at unfaithful members Vanguard News - …describes former Oyo deputy gov, Adeyemo as ingrate By Adeola Badru FOLLOWING the dust raised by the nomination of the immediate-past governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi as the All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy national chairman, (south), ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



