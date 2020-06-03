Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


APC primary: Steer clear of Ondo politics, group warns Fayemi
Daily Nigerian  - A group, Ondo State Progressives Network, has urged Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti to steer clear of the July 20 All Progressives Congress, APC, primary in the state.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 US Embassy in Nigeria Strongly Warns Citizens Of Impending Danger Over A Planned Protest On The Killing Of George Floyd In Lagos - Tori News, 1 hour ago
2 Police Arrests Officer Who Allegedly Killed Motorcyclist Over N100 Bribe In Adamawa - Tori News, 1 hour ago
3 Stay clear of Edo APC primary, Obaseki tells Oshiomhole - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
4 Cristiano Ronaldo tops chart for highest-earning athlete on Instagram during lockdown - Ladun Liadi Blog, 1 hour ago
5 WARNING!!! Stay Away From Edo Governorship Race – Obaseki Tells Oshiomhole - The Genius Media, 1 hour ago
6 Abia politician called out over his post on rape - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Anambra indigenes excited over Air Peace’s historic flights to China, India, Israel - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
8 Misplaced Priority: Buhari dragged to UN over N27b for National Assembly - PM News, 2 hours ago
9 Stay away from Edo gubernatorial race – Obaseki warns Oshiomhole - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
10 Lagosian Condemns Lockdown Relaxation After Witnessing The Death Of 7 People In 14 Hours - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info