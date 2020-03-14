Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


APC settles for Giadom to replace Oshiomhole as National chairman
News photo The Giant  - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; former Edo state governor Oserheimen Osunbor; immediate past Director General of Nigerian Maritime Safety ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Saudi Arabia to Suspend all International Flights over Coronavirus - The Herald, 2 hours ago
2 APC crisis: Amaechi, Gov. Obaseki, Peterside, Keyamo, others take final decision on Oshiomhole - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
3 Naira bounces back after days of depreciation - Today, 2 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: Adamawa to enlarge isolation centre - Today, 2 hours ago
5 VIDEO: Homosexuality is caused by Ogbanje —– Pete Edochie - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
6 Ali Baba Reacts To Viral Video Of Lady Caught With Another Man In Her “Matrimonial Home” - Within Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 APC settles for Giadom to replace Oshiomhole as National chairman - The Giant, 3 hours ago
8 Immigration opens new recruitment website - Premium Times, 3 hours ago
9 Trump declares national emergency, warns he may add UK to list of 26 countries banned from traveling to the US - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Dethroned Emir of Kano, Sanusi arrives Lagos (Photos) - The Herald, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info