APC to Bayelsans: Accept Supreme Court judgement
Scan News Nigeria  - The Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to the people of the state to accept the judgement of the Supreme Court that nullified its victory at the November 16th, 2019 governorship election.

2 hours ago
