

News at a Glance



APC’s Application For Zamfara Polls Must Have No Life Before The S/Court – PDP The Info Stride - The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has come out to state that the Supreme Court has no other choice but to throw out the application by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to review its judgment on the Zamfara governorship election matter.



News Credibility Score: 61%



