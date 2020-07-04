

News at a Glance



APC’s attempt to link me to Hushpuppi ‘dirty, cheap, irresponsible politics’—Saraki Ripples - A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Saturday described as irresponsible and cheap politics, an attempt by the All Progressives (Congress) to link him to suspected fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi. The ruling party had earlier on Saturday ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



