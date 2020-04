News at a Glance



ASO ROCK WATCH: That presidential approval to employ 774, 000 Nigerians. 2 other talking points Ripples - President Muhammadu Buhari, in the past week, approved the employment of 774, 000 Nigerians into the Special Public Works programme, supposedly, as part of a stimulus package to ameliorate the effect of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.



News Credibility Score: 61%