

News at a Glance



ASUU: IPPIS diversionary tactics to truncate re-negotiation of 2009 agreement Today - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday accused the Federal Government of using the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS) to “cripple” the re-negotiation of FGNASUU 2009 agreement and memorandum of action.



News Credibility Score: 41%



