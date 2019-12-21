

News at a Glance



ATM charges: Don urges enlightenment, enforcement NNN - NNN: Prof. Sherifdeen Tella, a Senior Economist at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun, on Sunday called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to enforce its new guidelines on ATMelectronic transfer charges.



News Credibility Score: 61%



