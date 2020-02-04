

News at a Glance



Abacha loot: FG is transparent in usage of recovered assets ― Malami Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Abacha loot: FG is transparent in usage of recovered assets ― Malami The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) said the Federal Government has established record of people-oriented ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



