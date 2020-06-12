Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abacha who raised Nigeria’s image is insulted, but those who shared money he left are untouchable —Al-Mustapha
News photo Ripples  - Major Hamza Al-Mustapha has said that the late Military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, is being blackmailed.

12 hours ago
Looting: Al-Mustapha under attacks over comments on Abacha Vanguard News:
Again, former Chief Security Officer, CSO, to late Nigerian military Head of State, Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha has risen in defence of his boss, asking Nigerians to attack those looting the money his principal left behind for the country, ...
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Hamza Al-Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer of late Sani Abacha, was on BBC Hausa recently, where he said that the former Military dictator and some Nigerian leaders took the decision to stash money in different foreign accounts so that Nigerians ...
Naija Loaded:
The former Chief Security Officer to the late Gen. Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, has claimed that those who shared the money his boss left behind are “alive and untouchable”....
Abacha Kept Money Overseas so Nigerians Wouldn’t Have to Suffer – Al-Mustapha Biz Watch Nigeria:
Hamza Al-Mustapha says Sani Abacha, the military dictator who died in 1998, kept money overseas so that Nigerians will not suffer. Over Continue reading Abacha Kept Money Overseas so Nigerians Wouldn’t Have to Suffer – Al-Mustapha at BizWatchNigeria.Ng.
The Herald:
As Nigeria celebrates 21 years of a return to democracy, former Chief Security Officer to late Dictator, General Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al Mustapha has
Pulse Nigeria:
Between 1998 and 2020, the FG has recovered over $3.624 billion looted by Abacha from four countries.
Abacha survived eight coup attempts – Al-Mustapha Nigerian Eye:
Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, a former Chief Security Officer to late Gen. Sani Abacha, said there were eight attempts to topple the maximum ruler before he died.Abacha died on June 8, 1998, aged 54.While speaking in an interview on the Hausa Service of the ...
The Will:
CO, June 12, (THEWILL) – Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, a former Chief Security Officer to late Gen. Sani Abacha, has revealed that there were eight attempts to topple the military ruler before he died on June 8, 1998, aged 54.
News Break:
Hamza Al-Mustapha, a retired military major, has said Sani Abacha, the late military dictator, kept Nigeria’s money abroad in order to prevent Nigerians from suffering during potential international economic sanctions.
How Abacha Raised Nigeria’s Foreign Reserve, Survived 8 Coup – Al-Mustapha Naija News:
Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, a former Chief Security Officer to late Gen. Sani Abacha, has revealed that eight coups were staged to topple the former military dictator.
Leave Abacha alone to rest in Peace, He Didn’t Loot Nigeriaʼs Money, Go and ask Emirs — Al-Mustapha Eco City Reporters:
In defence of Nigerian former head of state, General Sani Abacha, his former Chief Security Officer (COS), Major Hamza Al-Mustapha said instead of blaming the late military ruler for the billions looted during his regime, Nigerians should instead query ...
Gistvile:
Hamza Al-Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer of late Sani Abacha, was on BBC Hausa recently, where…
Al-Mustapha reveals that those who shared Abacha money are alive but untouchable Ogene African:
NIGERIA – The former Chief Security Officer to the late Gen. Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, has claimed that those who shared the money his boss left behind are “alive and untouchable”.
THOSE WHO LOOTED MONEY LEFT BEHIND BY ABACHA ARE UNTOUCHABLE SAYS AL MUSTAPHA Abuja Reporters:
Ifreke Inyang The former Chief Security Officer to the late Gen. Sani Abacha, Major Hamza Al-Mustapha, has claimed that those who shared the money his boss left behind are “alive and untouchable”.
Abacha Kept Monies in Foreign Accounts for Nigerians not to suffer in future- Hamza Al-Mustapha Nigeria Newspaper:
Abacha Kept Monies in Foreign Accounts for Nigerians not to suffer in future- Hamza Al-Mustapha


