

News at a Glance



Abba Kyari: APC state chairmen declare position on Buhari’s new CoS Nigerian Eye - Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 36 states and the FCT, have declared that no position has been taken on the choice of a new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, following the death of Abba Kyari.The Chairman, Forum of ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



