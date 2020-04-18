Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abba Kyari Laid To Rest In Abuja (Photos & Video)
Wotazo  - President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, has been laid to rest. Kyari’s corpse was interred at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja on Saturday….

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Daily Times:
Body of late Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari is set to be interred at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja. READ ALSO: BREAKING: Abba Kyari’s Body Arrives Abuja For Burial
Top Naija:
Remains of the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Abba Kyari, who died on Friday, April the 17th, has now been buried at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja, TopNaiaja.ng reports.
Champion Newspapers:
The remains of the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, would be laid to rest in Abuja on Saturday. A tweet by Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed that the burial would ...


