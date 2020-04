News at a Glance



Abba Kyari: Obasanjo writes Buhari See Naija - Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has written a condolence letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. In the letter sent to DAILY POST by his spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo urged Buhari to stay ...



News Credibility Score: 21%