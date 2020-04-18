

News at a Glance



Abba Kyari: President Buhari reportedly appoints Babagana Kingibe as new Chief of Staff Sleek Gist - President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly replaced the late Chief of staff, Abba Kyari with a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Babagana Kingibe. Former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari was buried on Saturday after he died of the ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



