

News at a Glance



Abba Kyari: Senate Deputy Majority Leader condoles Buhari Velox News - The Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, Ajayi Boroffice has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian government over the demise of Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari. The Senator in a condolence statement issued ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



