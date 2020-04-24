

News at a Glance



Abba Kyari played pivotal role in return of $300m Abacha loot, U.S writes Buhari Vanguard News - The United States government has in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, narrated how his late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari played key role in the return of $300m Abacha loot.



News Credibility Score: 95%



