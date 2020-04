News at a Glance



Abba Kyari’s Body Arrives Abuja For Burial Legit 9ja - The late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, will be buried on today in Abuja. The Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Basir Ahmad, made this known via his Twitter handle few minutes ago.



News Credibility Score: 21%