

News at a Glance



Abba Kyari’s death great loss to Nigeria – IPMAN NNN - The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has commiserated with the family of late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari. Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, President, IPMAN told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Saturday ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



