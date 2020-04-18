

News at a Glance



Abba Kyari’s death has truncated continuity – Nwobodo Vanguard News - ELDER Statesman and second republic Governor of old Anambra state, Senator Jim Nwobodo has condoled with President Mohammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, noting that the death has truncated continuity in Buhari's ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



