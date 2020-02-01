

News at a Glance



Abducted Wife Of Kaduna-Based Medical Doctor Found Dead CKN Nigeria - The wife of a Kaduna-based medical doctor, Philip Ataga, who was abducted by kidnappers, along with her two children, on January 25, has been found dead along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.The woman and her two children were abducted from their home at the ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



