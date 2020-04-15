Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abducted wife, daughter of traditional ruler released after payment of N2.5 million ransom
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online Abducted wife, daughter of traditional ruler released after payment of N2.5 million ransom After over 48 hours in the den of kidnappers, both wife and daughter of Baba Aso of Igbole in Ibarapa Central Local Government area of Oyo State, ...

8 hours ago
1 Young Man Shares His Father's Hilarious Reaction After He Cut Off His Afro Hair (Photo) - Tori News, 5 hours ago
2 Fayemi Asks FG To Help Out States Financially - Gist Punch, 5 hours ago
3 Europe Remains ‘In The Eye’ Of COVID-19 Storm – WHO - Inside Business Online, 5 hours ago
4 China reacts to Trump, US accusation of ‘creating COVID-19’ - Edujandon, 5 hours ago
5 Keniebi Okoko’s death shocked me — Diri - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
6 APBN commends Nigerian health professionals in fight against covid-19 - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
7 Nigerian Reps Receive March Salary, Defer COVID-19 Donation - Nigeria Newspaper, 5 hours ago
8 Coronavirus Will Grow To Every State In Nigeria - NCDC Boss - NPO Reports, 5 hours ago
9 Black Panther fans are worried about Chadwick Boseman’s dramatic weight loss - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 5 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Health workers protest non-payment of salary at Nasarawa Assembly - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
