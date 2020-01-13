Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


AbdulRazaq meets Buhari, intimates him of challenges inherited
The Eagle Online  - Kwarat State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari about some developmental challenges he inherited in the north central state and the steps he has taken to gradually reposition it.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 NSE: MTNN, UACN, GSK lead gainers as bullish run continues - Ripples, 1 hour ago
2 Queen Agrees Period Of Transition For Prince Harry, Meghan - Concise News, 1 hour ago
3 More confiscations coming? Kwara governor alleges previous govt sold off 110 state properties - Ripples, 1 hour ago
4 MTNN appreciates further on NSE amid revenue tax reprieve - Premium Times, 1 hour ago
5 #NEWS Deji Adeyanju All Smiles As He Meets With Falana And Sowore After Treatment Abroad - Emperor Gist, 2 hours ago
6 Biafra: Real reason Nigeria won’t exist if civil war was fought today – Pat Utomi - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
7 Sometimes less is more; why Cardtonic’s mobile app may just be unnecessary - Ripples, 2 hours ago
8 Nigerien president sacks Army Chief over deadly ISIS attacks - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
9 Nollywood Actor, Walter Anga Shows Off His New House (Photos) - Naija Choice, 2 hours ago
10 War: Britain summons Iranian ambassador over arrest of UK envoy - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info