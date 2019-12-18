Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abdullahi Sule Remains Nasarawa State Governor As Supreme Court Rules On Election
News photo Infotrust News  - The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, upheld the election of Abdullahi Sule as the governor of Nasarawa State. The seven-man panel led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili dismissed the appeal of David Ombugadu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the ...

8 hours ago
This Day:
By Alex Enumah in Abuja The Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the elections of Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Abdullahi Sule. The apex court in its unanimous judgment held that the appeal filed by Isa Hashiru, ...
FULL LIST: Supreme court upholds elections of eight governors Nigerian Eye:
The Supreme court upheld the elections of eight governors on Wednesday.They are:Dapo Abiodun (Ogun)Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom)Bello Masari (Katsina)Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa)David Umahi (Ebonyi)Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos)Seyi Makinde (Oyo)Nasir el-Rufai ( ...
News Break:
The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Governor of Lagos State. A seven-man panel of the court, led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili, on Wednesday affirmed Sanwo-Olu’s victory at the March 9, 2019 guber election.


