Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Abdulrazaq names UK minister’s aide secretary
The Nigeria Lawyer  - Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has named an assistant secretary to a UK junior minister (Whitehall), Olajumoke Gafar, as his principal private secretary.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Telcos hike calls, data charges as Regime begins 7.5% VAT - The Breaking Times, 44 mins ago
2 US speaks on Buhari’s fight against corruption - Edujandon, 49 mins ago
3 Emir Sanusi faces fresh probe by Ganduje - PM News, 50 mins ago
4 Saudi Arabia ambassador to Nigeria passes on - Today, 53 mins ago
5 Financial institutions ignoring our loan requests — FG - The Nigeria Lawyer, 1 hour ago
6 Trump snubs Speaker Pelosi , she rips his state of union speech - PM News, 1 hour ago
7 Supreme Court Yet To Give Us Date For The Review Of Imo Judgement – Onyeagocha - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
8 The best movies that came out of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Fortune - Fuze, 1 hour ago
9 Alleged N3.1bn Suswam’s People Threatened To Kill Me And My Family..Witness - CKN Nigeria, 1 hour ago
10 Fire razes lawmaker’s residence in Zamfara - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info