Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abia APC disassociates from suit against Buhari, Buni APC caretaker committee
The Nation  - Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia The leadership of the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disassociated itself from the lawsuit filed by one Kalu Agu against President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee.

4 days ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 FAAN accuses senior DSS officer of breaching security protocol, assault at Abuja airport - Ripples Nigeria, 49 mins ago
2 Edo 2020: PDP likely to arm-twist INEC, manipulate election – Edo people insist in online poll - Nigeria Breaking News, 2 hours ago
3 Get tested for COVID-19 and know your results immediately! - Velox News, 3 hours ago
4 Edo 2020: Oshiomhole, Ize-Iyamu’s thugs allegedly invade Lawani’s residence, injure family members - The Point, 3 hours ago
5 You can’t hide under Buhari in 2023, chieftain warns APC members - The Nation, 4 hours ago
6 Ekiti PDP Warns Governor Fayemi Over Alleged Plot To Sell Oja Oba Market To Crony - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
7 Obi of Onitsha Supports CA-COVID's efforts to curb the community spread of COVID-19 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 How Osinbajo Used EFCC to Block Tinubu’s Coy’s N100b Tax, Money Laundering Fraud Petition - Point Blank News, 5 hours ago
9 UK politics live news: Corbyn criticises Labour’s decision to settle antisemitism libel case - Public News Update, 7 hours ago
10 Dear Sophie: How should I prepare for a green card interview? - Public News Update, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info