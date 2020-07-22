News at a Glance

Abia APC disassociates from suit against Buhari, Buni APC caretaker committee The Nation - Sunny Nwankwo, Umuahia The leadership of the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disassociated itself from the lawsuit filed by one Kalu Agu against President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee.



News Credibility Score: 95%



