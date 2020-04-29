

News at a Glance



Abia State COVID-19 Taskforce Intercepts Car Carrying Bags Of Cannabis Naira Naija News - This was disclosed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Abia State Governor....The Abia State combined team of the COVID-19 TASK FORCE and youths of Ogbudiukwu have intercepted a Siena vehicle conveying bags of weeds suspected to be cannabis at ...



News Credibility Score: 1%



