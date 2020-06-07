

News at a Glance



Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Tests Positive for COVID-19 Biz Watch Nigeria - Okezie Ikpeazu, governor of Abia state, has tested positive for COVID-19. John Okiyi Kalu, commissioner of information in the state, announced the Continue reading Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Tests Positive for COVID-19 at BizWatchNigeria.Ng.



News Credibility Score: 92%



