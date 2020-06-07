Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abia governor Okezie Ikpeazu tests positive for COVID-19
Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the fourth governor to test positive for the virus.

Naija Loaded:
The Dabigal Blog:
Newzandar News:
