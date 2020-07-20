Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'Ability In Disability! Physically Challenged Man Smiles For The Camera After Completing His NYSC (Photos)
News photo Tori News  - A promising Nigerian man has taken to social media to share photos as his physical challenges couldn't stop him from completing NYSC.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%


