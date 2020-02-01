

News at a Glance



Abiodun offers employment to OOU Best Graduating Students Vanguard News - By Adesina Wahab Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has offered automatic employment to two Best Graduating students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU, Ago Iwoye, just as he promised a better deal for the education sector in the state.



News Credibility Score: 95%



