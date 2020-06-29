Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Absence of subsidy push electricity tariff – Jos Disco
News photo Daily Times  - The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JED), has said the absence of subsidising electricity supply distributed by DISCO, has forced the company to push up power tariff beginning from 1st July,

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

DisCos Decry Attempt By NERC To Dissociate From Increase In Electrify Tariff Economic Confidential:
DisCos Decry Attempt By NERC To Dissociate From Increase In Electrify Tariff The Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos), have decried the attempt by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), to distance itself from the July 1 ...
Nigerians To Pay Over 60% Electricity Tariff Increase From July 1 ODU News:
The Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have insisted that the increase in the electricity tariff that would take-off from July 1 was approved by the Federal Government and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). The new tariffs ...
NERC’s role in electricity tariff increase, indispensable – ANED Nigerian Pilot:
Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) have decried the recent attempt by their regulatory body, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), to distance itself from the July 1 commencement of a new service based electricity tariff regime ...


   More Picks
1 Another Ekiti APC ward refuses to suspend chieftain - Newzandar News, 49 mins ago
2 Anxiety as kogi Chief Judge passes on - Nigerian Pilot, 49 mins ago
3 Akeredolu unperturbed over Ajayi’s lies – Ondo govt - Nigerian Pilot, 56 mins ago
4 COVID-19: 3 deaths, 24 health workers infection in Ebonyi frightening, says Umahi - NNN, 59 mins ago
5 July 1 ‘no sacred date’ to start annexation process, says Israel’s Gantz - NNN, 1 hour ago
6 New COVID-19 Drug, Remdesivir to Cost N1.3 Million Per Patient - The Herald, 1 hour ago
7 Regina Daniels welcomes baby boy with 59 year old husband, Ned Nwoko - Within Nigeria, 1 hour ago
8 Meet The African Winners At The BET Awards 2020 - Talk Glitz, 2 hours ago
9 Edo Gov’ship: I will run a transparent, accountable government if elected – Omoragbon - Daily Times, 2 hours ago
10 Burna Boy, Wizkid succeed at 2020 BET Awards - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info