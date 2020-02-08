

News at a Glance



Abuja based lawyer sues Hanna Buhari for using presidential aircraft Xquisite360 Blog - Xquisite 360 Blog Abuja based lawyer sues Hanna Buhari for using presidential aircraft An exclusive report from Saturday punch straws that An Abuja-based lawyer, Mr Oluwatosin Ojaomo, has sued, the daughter of the President Abuja based lawyer sues ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



