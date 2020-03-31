Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Abuja fast trailing Lagos as COVID-19 confirmed cases reach 139
Vanguard News  - ABUJA, the nation's capital city is fast trailing Lagos State in the number of coronaviruses confirmed cases so far released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

1 Ailing Veteran Nollywood Actor, Sadiq Daba Is Almost Losing An Eye - Journalist Claims - Tori News, 4 hours ago
2 Photo Of Councillor Who Married Two Women The Same Day At Nasarawa - Tori News, 4 hours ago
3 Coronavirus: Japan begins clinical trials of anti-flu drug Avigan - PM News, 4 hours ago
4 How to Recharge Startime, Gotv, DStv with Access Bank - Naija Tech Gist, 4 hours ago
5 Emir of Jere is dead - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
6 Coronavirus: iRoko TV boss recounts mother’s ordeal - PM News, 4 hours ago
7 Breaking! 4 new Coronavirus cases in Nigeria; total leaps to 139 - Sidomex Entertainment, 4 hours ago
8 China reports fewer new coronavirus cases, starts posting asymptomatic cases daily - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
9 Abba Kyari Still Buhari's Chief of Staff - Presidency - NPO Reports, 5 hours ago
10 How Nigeria can avoid becoming next epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic –NAQS DG - The News, 5 hours ago
