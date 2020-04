News at a Glance



Abule-Ado Explosion: Lagos presents cheques to Families of 23 deceased victims Julia Blaise Blog - [ads-post]Lagos State Government on Wednesday presented cheques to the families of the 23 deceased victims of the Abule-Ado explosion.The Deputy Governor of the state, Obafemi Hamzat said the money will hopefully provide some relief to the families .



News Credibility Score: 21%